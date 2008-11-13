EU court rules Lego bricks can be made by rivals

Lego, the Danish maker of toy building blocks, has lost its case before the European Court of First Instance, which has ruled that other companies can produce the popular plastic bricks.

The court ruled on Wednesday (12 November) that the product's shape - the rows of knobs atop the toy and the hollow interior that allow the bricks to interlock and relatively easily be prised apart - could not be trademarked.

European Union trademark legislation "precludes registration of any shap...