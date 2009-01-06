Ad
Mr Tillack's run-in with OLAF started almost five years ago (Photo: EUobserver)

German reporter comes out on top in EU bribery case

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The Belgian judiciary on Tuesday (6 December) definitively closed a case brought by the EU anti-fraud office, OLAF, against Brussels-based German journalist Hans-Martin Tillack in 2004.

"The Belgians by themselves decided to close the case now at last," Mr Tillack told a press conference after the country's public prosecutor concluded that there was not enough evidence against the journalist.

The saga started almost five years ago when OLAF suggested the reporter, working for Germ...

