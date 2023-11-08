Ad
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban (l) with Russia's president Vladimir Putin in October (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Hungary cannot blackmail EU over Ukraine, says commissioner

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU won't be blackmailed by a possible Hungarian veto over additional funds for Ukraine, said the European Commission on Tuesday (7 November).

"We cannot be blackmailed," Johannes Hahn, the EU budget commissioner, told MEPs.

Last month, the Financial Times cited senior EU officials as mulling the idea of releasing some €13bn in EU funds for Hungary, which are currently blocked over Budapest's outstan...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

