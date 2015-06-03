US pledges to extend EU visa perks

EU ministers and US justice chiefs have pledged to improve EU nationals’ access to America despite Washington’s concerns about European jihadists.
They said in a joint statement adopted in Riga on Wednesday (3 June) they will, over the next five years, “accelerate” work on “trusted traveller programmes” and on US “pre-clearance” of EU travellers.
They also pledged to keep working on “achieving full visa reciprocity as soon as possible in a secure environment”.
The trusted...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
