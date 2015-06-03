US pledges to extend EU visa perks

EU ministers and US justice chiefs have pledged to improve EU nationals’ access to America despite Washington’s concerns about European jihadists.

They said in a joint statement adopted in Riga on Wednesday (3 June) they will, over the next five years, “accelerate” work on “trusted traveller programmes” and on US “pre-clearance” of EU travellers.

They also pledged to keep working on “achieving full visa reciprocity as soon as possible in a secure environment”.

The trusted...