Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland, and Romania still don't have visa waivers (Photo: Filip Bunkens)

US pledges to extend EU visa perks

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU ministers and US justice chiefs have pledged to improve EU nationals’ access to America despite Washington’s concerns about European jihadists.

They said in a joint statement adopted in Riga on Wednesday (3 June) they will, over the next five years, “accelerate” work on “trusted traveller programmes” and on US “pre-clearance” of EU travellers.

They also pledged to keep working on “achieving full visa reciprocity as soon as possible in a secure environment”.

The trusted...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Up to 5,000 Europeans joined jihad, Europol chief says
Security fears prompt US scrutiny of EU visa waiver
Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland, and Romania still don't have visa waivers (Photo: Filip Bunkens)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections