Merger of EU police agencies draws opposition

The European Commission may consider a recommendation to merge the European Police College, Cepol in the UK, with the EU police agency Europol in The Hague.

The commission’s spokesperson for home affairs Michele Cercone told this website in an email on Monday (18 February) that “the issue is currently being evaluated” but would not disclose further detail.

EUobserver understands the commission could also propose a partial merger or recommend Cepol remains an independent agency. Ce...