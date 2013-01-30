Ad
euobserver
Silvio Berlusconi - the European Commission was unusually blunt in its assessment of his handling of the Italian economy (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rehn under fire over Berlusconi remarks

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn is at the centre of a political row after blaming Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, for the country's financial crisis.

In an unusually blunt statement in the European Parliament on Tuesday (29 January), Rehn cited Italy's troubles in autumn 2011 as an example of how market pressure built up on heavily indebted eurozone economies.

He said Berlusconi had made "some promises of fiscal consolidation" as a result of which the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU leaders back Monti against Berlusconi
Italy to run balanced budget, minister says
Monti to resign after Berlusconi seeks comeback
Silvio Berlusconi - the European Commission was unusually blunt in its assessment of his handling of the Italian economy (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections