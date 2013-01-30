Rehn under fire over Berlusconi remarks

EU economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn is at the centre of a political row after blaming Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, for the country's financial crisis.

In an unusually blunt statement in the European Parliament on Tuesday (29 January), Rehn cited Italy's troubles in autumn 2011 as an example of how market pressure built up on heavily indebted eurozone economies.

He said Berlusconi had made "some promises of fiscal consolidation" as a result of which the...