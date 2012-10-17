EU freezes tobacco law after lobbying scandal

The European Commission has frozen work on its new anti-tobacco law, despite warnings it is falling into a tobacco industry trap.
Spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen said on Wednesday (17 October) that internal talks on the law - "inter-service consultations," the final step before decision-making - due to start next month will not take place.
She noted that: "Any proposal to revise the tobacco legislation will be made by the next commissioner in charge of the portfolio ... The rev...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
