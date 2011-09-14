Ad
euobserver
Leterme is currently putting together Belgium's 2012 budget and is unlikely to leave before the end of the year (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Belgian officials play down crisis, as caretaker PM opts to go

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Contacts in the office of outgoing Belgian leader Yves Leterme have played down the importance of his decision to leave the post in terms of Belgium's financial and political stability.

A leak that caretaker Belgian prime minister Leterme aims to take up a new job as deputy secretary general of the OECD, the Paris-based club of industrialised countries, broke in the EU capital at a tricky moment late on Tuesday (13 September).

Talks to create a new coalition after a record-breaki...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Italy and Belgium - eurozone's overlooked Achilles' heel
Belgium hits world record for lack of government
Leterme is currently putting together Belgium's 2012 budget and is unlikely to leave before the end of the year (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections