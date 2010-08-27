Ad
euobserver
The commission and France are to hold a Roma 'working seminar' in the coming days, according to PM Fillon (l) (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Barroso and Fillon to hold Roma 'workshop'

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

Even as France in defiance of international criticism on Thursday (27 August) continued its policy of rounding up and deporting Roma from the country, Prime Minister Francois Fillon announced a further attempt to Europeanise the issue.

He told a meeting of French ambassadors at the Hotel Matignon that he had spoken with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and plans to hold a "working meeting" on the Roma question in the coming days between the French ministers concerned an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The commission and France are to hold a Roma 'working seminar' in the coming days, according to PM Fillon (l) (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections