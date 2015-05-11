Ad
euobserver
MEPs will be going to Luxembourg to inquire about its tax rulings (Photo: R/DV/RS)

MEPs' Luxleaks probe risks falling apart

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A special European Parliament committee to probe tax avoidance schemes is facing mounting obstacles to its work.

The problems, which include access to documents, administrative delays, and internal disagreements risk undermining the MEP’s investigation into how government-backed tax rulings allow multinationals, in some cases, to pay less than 1 percent tax.

One of the lead investigators, German liberal Michael Theurer, on Monday (11 May) voiced frustration on the committee’s atte...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

