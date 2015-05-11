EU and US differ on Iran sanctions

Peter Wittig, German ambassador to the US, recently said that alternatives to a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme are “not very attractive.”
He added that Germany and other nations are ready to move beyond sanctions, despite what the US Congress might do.
It was a reference to the fact the US Senate last week passed a controversial bill that will ensure a role for Congress in any nuclear talks between president Barack Obama, Iran and half a dozen world powers.\n \nDespite th...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
