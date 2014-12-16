Ghost airports drain EU taxpayers' money

Twenty EU-financed airports in Estonia, Greece, Italy, Poland and Spain have misspent large sums of EU taxpayers' money for well over a decade.

A report out Tuesday (16 December) by the European Court of Auditors found that €255 million - more than half of the EU funds audited - went into unnecessary expansion projects.

“This is an important finding,” Luc T`Joen, the report’s lead auditor, told journa...