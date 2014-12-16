Ad
euobserver
An empty waiting hall at Vigo airport in Spain, probed by EU auditors (Photo: Vigo airport)

Ghost airports drain EU taxpayers' money

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Twenty EU-financed airports in Estonia, Greece, Italy, Poland and Spain have misspent large sums of EU taxpayers' money for well over a decade.

A report out Tuesday (16 December) by the European Court of Auditors found that €255 million - more than half of the EU funds audited - went into unnecessary expansion projects.

“This is an important finding,” Luc T`Joen, the report’s lead auditor, told journa...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

