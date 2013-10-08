Ad
Data visualisation map for one client by internet firm LinkedIn (Photo: luc legay)

Hundreds of US companies make false data protection claims

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, STRASBOURG,

Hundreds of US-based companies handling EU citizens' data have lied about belonging to a data protection arrangement known as the Safe Harbour Framework.

Christopher Connolly, a director at Galexia, an Australian-based consulting company on internet law and privacy, told the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee on Monday (7 October) that “many claims of Safe Harbour membership are false.”

He said around one out of every seven Safe Harbour claims of membership are bogus....

