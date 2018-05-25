New GDPR enforcer says complaints imminent

Andrea Jelinek, a former Austrian police chief, will be in charge of coordinating enforcement of the EU's general data protection rules as of Friday (25 May) - in a move that has rattled companies worldwide.

Jelinek chairs a new EU body known as the European data protection board or EDPB which coordinates all the national data protection authorities in a bid to ensure European rights to privacy are uniformly respected throughout member states.

It comes with the power to slap huge...