New GDPR enforcer says complaints imminent

Andrea Jelinek, a former Austrian police chief, will be in charge of coordinating enforcement of the EU's general data protection rules as of Friday (25 May) - in a move that has rattled companies worldwide.
Jelinek chairs a new EU body known as the European data protection board or EDPB which coordinates all the national data protection authorities in a bid to ensure European rights to privacy are uniformly respected throughout member states.
It comes with the power to slap huge...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
