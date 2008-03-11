EU honours victims of terrorism

The European Union will today recognise the victims of terrorism, honouring the memories of those who suffered in the biggest terrorist attack on European soil, the Madrid attack on 11 March 2004.

The terrorist bombings, which struck three packed commuter trains during the morning rush hour, left 191 dead and more than one thousand injured.

"We must continue to remember and honour those who have lost their lives in terrorist events in Europe and elsewhere in the world," EU commi...