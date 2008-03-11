Ad
euobserver
A memorial for victims of the 2004 train bombings in Madrid (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU honours victims of terrorism

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Union will today recognise the victims of terrorism, honouring the memories of those who suffered in the biggest terrorist attack on European soil, the Madrid attack on 11 March 2004.

The terrorist bombings, which struck three packed commuter trains during the morning rush hour, left 191 dead and more than one thousand injured.

"We must continue to remember and honour those who have lost their lives in terrorist events in Europe and elsewhere in the world," EU commi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
A memorial for victims of the 2004 train bombings in Madrid (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections