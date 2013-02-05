Ad
euobserver
Over 380 European matches were rigged, says Europol (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU police agency uncovers football-fixing ring

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

A "sophisticated organised crime operation" stretching all the way to Asia bribed officials and rigged over 380 football matches in Europe, generating some €8 million in profit, EU's police agency (Europol) has uncovered.

“This is a sad day for European football and more evidence of the corrupting influence in society of organised crime," Europol chief Rob Wainwright said Monday (4 February) in the Hague.

He said the sheer size of the illegal profits "threatens the very fabric of ...

Rule of Law

