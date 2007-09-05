Ad
euobserver
The EU anti-terror chief has limited powers (Photo: EUobserver)

Counter-terrorism sparks hot debate in EU parliament

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

A day after security services in Denmark and Germany foiled imminent bomb attacks, lawmakers in the European Parliament criticized EU capitals for failing to fill the bloc's anti-terrorism post, vacant since March.

The position was created after the attack on Madrid commuter trains killing 191 people in March 2004, but the chair has been empty after previous anti-terrorism coordinator Gijs de Vries stepped down from the job six month ago.

According to the centre-right leader Jos...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The EU anti-terror chief has limited powers (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections