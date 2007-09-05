Counter-terrorism sparks hot debate in EU parliament

A day after security services in Denmark and Germany foiled imminent bomb attacks, lawmakers in the European Parliament criticized EU capitals for failing to fill the bloc's anti-terrorism post, vacant since March.

The position was created after the attack on Madrid commuter trains killing 191 people in March 2004, but the chair has been empty after previous anti-terrorism coordinator Gijs de Vries stepped down from the job six month ago.

According to the centre-right leader Jos...