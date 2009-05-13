Ad
Bulgarian parliament - Bulgaria faces parliamentary elections on 5 July (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels unfreezes €115 million of EU aid for Bulgaria

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (12 May) unfroze €115 million in aid for Bulgaria suspended last year over Sofia's failure to properly tackle corruption.

"Today's decision is the result of extensive work by the Bulgarian authorities" and the European Commission's services, regional policy commissioner Danuta Hubner said at a press conference in Brussels.

"It marks a positive step towards normalising the implementation of EU funds in Bulgaria," she added.

The unblocked mon...

Rule of Law

Rule of Law
