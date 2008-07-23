Ad
euobserver
Brussels is to keep monitoring Bulgaria and Romania "for some time." (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commission softens tone on Bulgaria, Romania corruption

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 July) released its annual reports on the justice and home affairs situation in Bulgaria and Romania, criticising the two countries for their persistent corruption problems. But the tone of the criticism, notably towards Bulgaria, was considerably softer than in a previously circulated draft version of the documents.

Brussels also stopped short of activating a so-called safeguard clause that would have resulted in a refusal to recognise decisions ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Bulgaria and Romania taken to task by Brussels over corruption
Bulgaria under fire for corruption levels
Brussels is to keep monitoring Bulgaria and Romania "for some time." (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections