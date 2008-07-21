Bulgaria and Romania taken to task by Brussels over corruption

The European Commission is on Wednesday (23 July) set to strongly criticise Bulgaria and Romania for their failure to take effective action against corruption.
The language will be particularly harsh towards Bulgaria – but neither of the countries will face concrete sanctions at this stage, according to the reports on the justice and home affairs situation in the EU newest member states seen by EUobserver.
The Bulgaria report welcomes efforts made by the country in the area, but s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here