Heroin seizure in Afghanistan: Gangs are increasingly smuggling drugs via south east Europe (Photo: isafmedia)

Crime report spotlights Bulgaria and Romania passport-free bid

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Southeastern Europe is becoming the main gateway for smuggling drugs, guns and people into the EU, according to a study likely to hurt Bulgaria and Romania's bid to join the bloc's passport-free zone.

The finding comes in a report by the EU's joint police body, Europol, out on Wednesday (4 May), based on over 70,000 pages of intelligence from individual police force...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

