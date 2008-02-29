Liechtenstein vows to work with Europe on tax fraud

Liechtenstein's prime minister Otmar Hasler has pledged to seek a "reasonable agreement" with Europe on tax and transparency issues amid mounting pressure over a massive tax fraud involving wealthy EU citizens.

"With respect to the current tax policy questions that are broadly and controversially debated in Europe, we want to play our part in finding a reasonable agreement," Mr Hasler said on Thursday (28 February), according to the AFP news agency.

He added that negotiations on t...