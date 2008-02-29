Ad
euobserver

Liechtenstein vows to work with Europe on tax fraud

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova,

Liechtenstein's prime minister Otmar Hasler has pledged to seek a "reasonable agreement" with Europe on tax and transparency issues amid mounting pressure over a massive tax fraud involving wealthy EU citizens.

"With respect to the current tax policy questions that are broadly and controversially debated in Europe, we want to play our part in finding a reasonable agreement," Mr Hasler said on Thursday (28 February), according to the AFP news agency.

He added that negotiations on t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections