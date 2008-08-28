EU commissioner urges Bulgaria to boost anti-corruption efforts

Sofia will have to step up efforts to fight corruption and crime following a critical report issued by the European Commission last month, the institution's vice-president and industry commissioner Gunter Verheugen said on a visit to Bulgaria.

"I call on the whole of society to oppose corruption and crime and support the government's efforts to make its administration more efficient," Mr Verheugen said after a meeting with Bulgarian premier Sergey Stanishev on Wednesday (27 August), nat...