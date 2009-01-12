UN calls on EU to treat asylum seekers fairly

With as many as 67,000 crossing the Mediterranean to seek asylum in Europe in 2008, the United Nations refugee agency has urged the EU to make sure it treats those arriving fairly, describing the EU's strict immigration rules as among the factors explaining the number of migrants that undertake the treacherous voyage.
"With few opportunities to enter the EU by regular means, thousands of people threatened by persecution and serious human rights violations in their home countries have no...
