In detail: Belgium's EU nominee faces crime probe

Belgium's nominee for EU justice commissioner was part of a corruption scheme involving the Congo and Libya, a Belgian former spy has testified.
The nominee, Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders, swiftly denied the accusations, details of which were seen by EUobserver, but Belgian prosecutors are looking into the case as he prepares to take up his EU post.
Reynders and an old associate of his called Jean-Claude Fontinoy were part of a "veritable criminal association" involve...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
