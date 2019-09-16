In detail: Belgium's EU nominee faces crime probe

Belgium's nominee for EU justice commissioner was part of a corruption scheme involving the Congo and Libya, a Belgian former spy has testified.

The nominee, Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders, swiftly denied the accusations, details of which were seen by EUobserver, but Belgian prosecutors are looking into the case as he prepares to take up his EU post.

Reynders and an old associate of his called Jean-Claude Fontinoy were part of a "veritable criminal association" involve...