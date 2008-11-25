German MPs call for Iran group amnesty

A group of 150 cross-party parliamentarians in Germany has signed a petition calling for Iranian opposition group, the People's Mujahedin Organistaion of Iran (PMOI), to be taken off the EU's terrorist register in line with European court rulings.
"We demand that the German government with the co-operation of the French EU presidency removes this unjust label. The removal will serve the rule of law, show respect for the elected representatives of the people of Europe and address an urge...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.