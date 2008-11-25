Ad
A PMOI protest outside the EU headquarters in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

German MPs call for Iran group amnesty

Rule of Law
by Philippa Runner,

A group of 150 cross-party parliamentarians in Germany has signed a petition calling for Iranian opposition group, the People's Mujahedin Organistaion of Iran (PMOI), to be taken off the EU's terrorist register in line with European court rulings.

"We demand that the German government with the co-operation of the French EU presidency removes this unjust label. The removal will serve the rule of law, show respect for the elected representatives of the people of Europe and address an urge...

