Greek parcel bombs sent to EU institutions

Two of the dozen mail bomb packages detonated in Greece and addressed to European leaders and embassies abroad were headed to Europol and the European Court of Justice, Greek police have said.

"Both packages contained explosive devices, they've been detonated. One was destined to go to Europol and the other one to the European Court of Justice," one of the police officials in Athens told Reuters.

The EU's police co-operation agency Europol is based in the Hague in the Netherlands...