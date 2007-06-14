EU will not legislate on virtual violence

EU justice ministers have vowed to get tough on violent computer and video games but stopped short of banning the most brutal children's games when they met in Luxembourg on Wednesday (13 June).

Legal standards on computer games across the 27-member EU bloc are too different to agree to joint rules on their sale, German justice minister Brigitte Zypries said after the meeting.

Germany currently holds the agenda setting EU presidency, which will be taken over by Portugal on 1 July....