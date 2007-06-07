Ad
euobserver
Spain's Supreme Court banned Batasuna in 2003 on grounds that it was part of ETA (Photo: EUobserver)

EU declines peace talks bid by Basque seperatists

Rule of Law
by Helena Spongenberg,

EU justice and home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini has rejected a call from outlawed political Basque group Batasuna to negotiate a peace agreement in the Basque country and has reiterated the EU's support for the Spanish government.

The Basque separatists urged Brussels on Wednesday (6 June) to step in and help re-establish the peace process with the Spanish government, after pro-independence terrorist group ETA announced an end of its 15-month ceasefire on Tuesday (5 June).

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Spain's Supreme Court banned Batasuna in 2003 on grounds that it was part of ETA (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections