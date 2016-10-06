Polish abortion row puts women's rights on EU agenda

A Polish proposal to jail women who have an abortion would bring the country back to medieval times, MEPs said on Wednesday (5 October) during a debate on Polish women's rights.\n \nThe bill, which is currently examined by the Polish parliament, was “pro-death”, said Italian MEP Gianni Pittella, head of the Social Democratic group.
“Women’s bodies were always a battleground… used for assaults on liberal democracy and open ...
