euobserver
Children gambling online at internet cafe (Photo: Orin Zebest)

EU court backs right to restrict online gambling

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Europe's highest court has ruled that governments are within their rights to restrict online gambling.

The European Court of Justice on Thursday (3 June) found that the Netherlands was allowed to block access to betting sites from the UK.

Websites from British firms Ladbrokes and Betfair had been made inaccessible to Dutch residents, a move that the companies argued in two different cases flouted EU rules designed to allow firms to provide goods or services anywhere in the bloc.

Rule of Law
