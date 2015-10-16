More EU states oppose 'permanent' refugee quotas

Poland is hoping Spain will help block a European Commission proposal on a “permanent” mechanism for refugee-sharing.
The topic came up at Thursday’s (15 October) summit, in what one EU source called a “heated” debate.
German leader Angela Merkel wanted summi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.