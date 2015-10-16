Ad
euobserver
Kopacz with Rajoy (r) at Thursday's EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

More EU states oppose 'permanent' refugee quotas

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland is hoping Spain will help block a European Commission proposal on a “permanent” mechanism for refugee-sharing.

The topic came up at Thursday’s (15 October) summit, in what one EU source called a “heated” debate.

German leader Angela Merkel wanted summi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU's east-west migrant rift abates
Poland: Election talk on migrant 'protozoas' gets ugly
Kopacz with Rajoy (r) at Thursday's EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections