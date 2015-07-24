Obama tells 'best partner' UK to stay in EU

US president Barack Obama has repeated his call that the UK remain a member of the European Union.
“Having the United Kingdom in the European Union gives us much greater confidence about the strength of the transatlantic union and is part of the cornerstone of institutions built after World War Two that has made the world safer and more prosperous”, Obama said in an interview with the BBC, broadcast on Thursday (23 July).
