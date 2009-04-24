MEPs turn screw on Romania and Bulgaria corruption

MEPs on Thursday (23 April) asked the commission to draft special reports by 15 July on the management of EU funds in Bulgaria and Romania, amid worries over judicial standards and organised crime.

Expressing "serious concern" over the financial interests of EU taxpayers, the parliament requested "zero tolerance" in cases of misuse of EU money, fraud and corruption.

The demand was formulated as part of the approval given to the European Commission's overall accounts for 2007, in ...