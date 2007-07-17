MEPs grill CIA report author over his accusations

Council of Europe investigator Dick Marty has faced tough criticism from the European Parliament on Tuesday (17 July), after accusing two lawmakers of covering up CIA activities in Poland and Romania, without revealing his sources.

Following months of investigation, Mr Marty has identified two current MEPs – Marek Siwiec from Poland and Ioan Mircea Pascu from Romania – as being among those who were fully aware of CIA kidnappings, rendition flights and prisons in their respective countri...