Italy - popular anger is targeted at Romanian migrants (Photo: European Commission)

Italy considers curbs on 'Schengen zone' free travel

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova,

Amid claims of rising crime, Italy has revived a tougher stance against migrants entering the country illegally and suggested the restriction of free movement in the Schengen border-free zone.

"Italian citizens do not want racist or xenophobic behaviour by the Berlusconi government, which it would in any case never adopt. But by their vote they have asked for a firm attitude," Italy's foreign minister Franco Frattini told RAI public radio earlier this week.

