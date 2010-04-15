US wants 'realistic' talks on EU bank data transfers

The US hopes to start "realistic" negotiations on a new bank data transfer deal with the EU allowing American investigators to track terrorism funding.

"We are hopeful that the EU will adopt a mandate [for negotiations] that is realistic and allows for a speedy negotiation and conclusion of an agreement that will restore this very important counterterrorism programme," Adam Szubin from the US treasury department told journalists in Brussels on Thursday (15 April).

Mr Szubin is t...