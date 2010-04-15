Ad
euobserver
The US hopes to have a deal on bank transfers by summer (Photo: Wikipedia)

US wants 'realistic' talks on EU bank data transfers

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The US hopes to start "realistic" negotiations on a new bank data transfer deal with the EU allowing American investigators to track terrorism funding.

"We are hopeful that the EU will adopt a mandate [for negotiations] that is realistic and allows for a speedy negotiation and conclusion of an agreement that will restore this very important counterterrorism programme," Adam Szubin from the US treasury department told journalists in Brussels on Thursday (15 April).

Mr Szubin is t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The US hopes to have a deal on bank transfers by summer (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections