Ad
euobserver
The commission expects "more concrete results" from Bulgaria (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso slams Bulgaria over corruption

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has strongly criticised Bulgaria for its continued high levels of corruption and organised crime.

"Honestly, we expect more concrete results in terms of the fight against organised crime and corruption. And it is important that all the institutions of the state cooperate in that direction," Mr Barroso said at a press conference during an official visit in Sofia on Friday (28 March), news agency AFP reported.

While the commission pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The commission expects "more concrete results" from Bulgaria (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections