euobserver
Eupol still needs over 100 staff from member states (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU police mission in Afghanistan still understaffed

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

On the eve of an international conference on Afghanistan, the commanders of the EU's police mission in the country have asked MEPs to press their governments to send more police trainers.

"I ask for your help in convincing national members of parliaments and governments to staff our mission in full, it is crucial for our credibility," Kees Klompenhouwer, the EU's Brussels-based civilian operations commander told MEPs on Monday (25 January).

Three years into its mandate, the Eupol ...

Rule of Law
euobserver

