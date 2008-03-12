Ad
euobserver
The new rules will offer security and flexibility, say MEPs (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs adopt new rules on aviation security

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

MEPs adopted common rules and standards in the field of aviation safety on Tuesday (11 March), including the idea of having security officers – or sky marshals – on flights across the 27-nation bloc.

According to the new rules, sky marshals operating on flights will also be able to carry weapons – but only under strict conditions.

Their presence on board will not be obligatory and it will be up to member states to decide on the matter. But if they decide to use the security office...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

EU states clash with MEPs over new security measures
The new rules will offer security and flexibility, say MEPs (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections