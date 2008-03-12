MEPs adopt new rules on aviation security

MEPs adopted common rules and standards in the field of aviation safety on Tuesday (11 March), including the idea of having security officers – or sky marshals – on flights across the 27-nation bloc.

According to the new rules, sky marshals operating on flights will also be able to carry weapons – but only under strict conditions.

Their presence on board will not be obligatory and it will be up to member states to decide on the matter. But if they decide to use the security office...