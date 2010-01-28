US to close Guantanamo within three years

The US will close the Guantanamo prison for terrorism suspects "within Barack Obama's term" of office, after missing last week the self-imposed deadline of one year, an American official told a Brussels audience, praising the support shown by European governments who took in about a dozen inmates.

"We've not succeeded in closing Guantanamo within the envisaged deadline, but we made progress," Dan Fried, Washington's special envoy for the closure of the facility, told reporters in the E...