EU says UK failing to protect internet users' privacy

The European Commission has threatened to take the UK to court over "structural" failures to guarantee internet users' privacy, in line with European law.
In a formal letter sent from Brussels to London on Tuesday (14 April), the commission gave UK authorities two months to respond to criticism of new web surveillance technology or face legal action at the Court of Justice in Luxembourg.
The complaint centres around US-based software company Phorm, which uses records of people's ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
