euobserver
Switzerland wants to introduce immigration quotas after a February 2014 referendum (Photo: masseneinwanderung.ch)

New Swiss vote on immigration 'inevitable', EU says

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A year after Switzerland voted "against mass immigration", the EU is asking for a new referendum on the subject if the country wants to resume normal relations.

In an interview with Swiss newspaper La Liberte, EU diplomat Maciej Popowski said that a new referendum is "inevitable, probably at the end of 2016".

Switzerland must "change logic", said Popowski, who is deputy secretary general of the EU diplomatic service and in charge of negotiations with the confederation.

"Rath...

euobserver

