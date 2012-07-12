Ad
euobserver
European Commission wants to criminalise fraud of EU funds (Photo: OLAF)

EU keen to see budget cheats in jail

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (11 July) proposed a directive to criminalise the fraudulent use of EU funds, with a minimum sentence of six months' jail for serious offenders.

"EU money must not be pocketed by criminals. It is crucial to put in place criminal law rules of the highest standard, in order to protect our taxpayers’ money," EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding told reporters in Brussels.

EU member states have different legal frameworks and definitions of fraud....

Massive fraud of EU funds rarely reported by member states
