EU citizens to remain in the dark on data breaches

Telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will not have to tell people their personal data has been hacked if they adhere to European Commission guidelines.

The commission on Monday (24 June) said the yet-to-be published guideline includes a new safeguard on encrypting personal data, which would spare companies the embarrassment of having to go public if the information is stolen by a hacker or released by accident.

“If a company applies such techniques but suffers a...