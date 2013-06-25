Ad
If your data is encrypted, your bank does not have to tell you it was hacked (Photo: Agnes Lisik)

EU citizens to remain in the dark on data breaches

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will not have to tell people their personal data has been hacked if they adhere to European Commission guidelines.

The commission on Monday (24 June) said the yet-to-be published guideline includes a new safeguard on encrypting personal data, which would spare companies the embarrassment of having to go public if the information is stolen by a hacker or released by accident.

“If a company applies such techniques but suffers a...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

