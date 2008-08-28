Ad
Some 100 African migrants within two days are feared to have died on their way to Europe (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

Rasmussen defends Danish immigration rules against EU law

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova,

Danish leader Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said Copenhagen will not change the country's strict limits on migrants.

"Denmark's immigration policy is not going to change; the voters need to know that the law holds,'' Mr Rasmussen told voters in a speech on Tuesday night (26 August) in his constituency of Greve, Bloomberg reported.

He was reacting to a debate sparked in his country by a recent verdict by the EU's top court in Luxembourg that struck down Irish restrictions on the resid...

