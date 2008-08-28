Rasmussen defends Danish immigration rules against EU law

Danish leader Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said Copenhagen will not change the country's strict limits on migrants.

"Denmark's immigration policy is not going to change; the voters need to know that the law holds,'' Mr Rasmussen told voters in a speech on Tuesday night (26 August) in his constituency of Greve, Bloomberg reported.

He was reacting to a debate sparked in his country by a recent verdict by the EU's top court in Luxembourg that struck down Irish restrictions on the resid...