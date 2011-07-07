Ad
Tusk (2nd from l): 'There is no better advert, when it comes to Poland and to our [EU] presidency ... than these strawberries' (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Polish leader confronts Denmark over border controls

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish leader Donald Tusk has criticised Denmark's new border checks in his maiden speech to the European Parliament under the Polish EU presidency.

"I am against any barriers to internal free movement under the pretext of dealing with migration problems. What Denmark is doing is a concern for anybody who thinks that free movement is going to be restricted even further," he told MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (5 July).

"History shows, that whenever Europeans believed that the ans...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

