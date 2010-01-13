Incoming commissioner criticises US-type approach to terrorism

Luxembourg commission nominee Viviane Reding has tried to secure MEPs' approval for a third term in the EU executive with criticism of a US-type approach to anti-terrorism.

Responding to questions by Spanish green MEP Raul Romeva i Rueda and Portuguese far-left deputy Rui Tavares at her parliament hearing in Brussels on Tuesday (12 January), Ms Reding voiced concern over the idea of putting body scanners at airports and EU plans to share people's private data with US intelligence agenc...