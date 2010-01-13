Incoming commissioner criticises US-type approach to terrorism

Luxembourg commission nominee Viviane Reding has tried to secure MEPs' approval for a third term in the EU executive with criticism of a US-type approach to anti-terrorism.
Responding to questions by Spanish green MEP Raul Romeva i Rueda and Portuguese far-left deputy Rui Tavares at her parliament hearing in Brussels on Tuesday (12 January), Ms Reding voiced concern over the idea of putting body scanners at airports and EU plans to share people's private data with US intelligence agenc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
