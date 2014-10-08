'Bearded lady' speaks out for gay rights in EU capital

A defiant Conchita Wurst on Wednesday (8 October) challenged homophobic politicians and governments opposed to same-sex marriage to overcome their fears.

The 2014 Eurovision contest winner, speaking to reporters at the European Parliament, said “the right to love who you want is such a human thing” and couldn’t understand “why there are still politicians out there who are so afraid” of same-sex marriages.

Same sex marriages are recognised in England, Scotland, Wales, France, Spain...