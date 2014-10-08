Ad
Wurst won the 2014 Eurovision song contest (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

'Bearded lady' speaks out for gay rights in EU capital

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A defiant Conchita Wurst on Wednesday (8 October) challenged homophobic politicians and governments opposed to same-sex marriage to overcome their fears.

The 2014 Eurovision contest winner, speaking to reporters at the European Parliament, said “the right to love who you want is such a human thing” and couldn’t understand “why there are still politicians out there who are so afraid” of same-sex marriages.

Same sex marriages are recognised in England, Scotland, Wales, France, Spain...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

