Court annuls decision to put PKK on EU terror list

An EU court has annulled a decision by EU member states to put the Kurdish rebel group PKK on the bloc's terror list.

The court of first instance, the EU's second highest court, said putting the group on the list and freezing its assets was illegal because the decision had not been properly justified.

The PKK started an armed struggle to set up a Kurdish state in south-eastern Turkey in 1984. Turkey says it is responsible for around 40,000 deaths since this date. The US also consi...